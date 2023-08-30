SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $30.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,933.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,574. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,991.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,879.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,212. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.