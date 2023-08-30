SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. 3,019,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

