SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 18,676 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 519.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

