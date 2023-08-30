SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 936,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.