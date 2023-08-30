SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.22. 402,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,183. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

