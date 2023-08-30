SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

