SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 13,728 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 2,710,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

