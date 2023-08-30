SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 878,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,785. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.