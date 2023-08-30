SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. 3,453,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,818. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $328.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.