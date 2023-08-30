SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.88. 2,590,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

