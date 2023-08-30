SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,856 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,807. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

