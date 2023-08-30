SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 9,987 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,217,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

