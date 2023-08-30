Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.08. 98,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,221. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

