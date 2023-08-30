Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is RR Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 10.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Targa Resources worth $57,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. 344,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,918. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.