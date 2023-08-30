Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

