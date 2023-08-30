TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

TRP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. 378,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.89%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

