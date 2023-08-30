Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.71. 807,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,437,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 198,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

