Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Teradyne stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

