Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 10.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.26. 92,435,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,884,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $813.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

