Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,663,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,577,844. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $807.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.