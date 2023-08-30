Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.96. 3,347,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.80. The company has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

