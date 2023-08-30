The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

AES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,995. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

