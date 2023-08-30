The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 7,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.