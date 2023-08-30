The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:GDV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 7,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
