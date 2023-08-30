The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $88,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 512,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $328.39. 368,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

