The Graph Reaches Market Capitalization of $844.64 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. The Graph has a total market cap of $844.64 million and approximately $39.36 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,740,693,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,169,062,181 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

