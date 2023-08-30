The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. 1,124,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

