The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $44,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,396,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 817,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

