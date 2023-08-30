The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,942 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

