The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Acquires A$21,560.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) insider David Grant acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.39 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,560.00 ($13,909.68).

Reject Shop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.67.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

Reject Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.