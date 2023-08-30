The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.33.
About The Swatch Group
