The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.