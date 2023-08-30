The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,451,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,493,000 after acquiring an additional 275,872 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,873,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

