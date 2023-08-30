Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 53.8% in August

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $15.95.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.
Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.