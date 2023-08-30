Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 53.8% in August

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $114,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

