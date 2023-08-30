Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $544.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $72.72 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

