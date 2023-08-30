Totally (LON:TLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.62

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.62 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 711294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Totally alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Totally

Totally Stock Performance

Totally Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Totally

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.