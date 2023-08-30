Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Put Options (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,674 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 6,395 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,322 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

