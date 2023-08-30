Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. 870,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.53. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

