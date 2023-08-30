Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BUFG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 14,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

