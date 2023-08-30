Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 557.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

