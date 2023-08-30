Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788,547. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

