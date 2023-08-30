Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,802,000 after buying an additional 587,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. 54,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

