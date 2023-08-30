Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.69. 151,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,391. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.