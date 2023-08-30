Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

AMD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,077,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,429,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

