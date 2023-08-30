Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

FAST stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 125,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

