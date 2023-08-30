Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. 13,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

