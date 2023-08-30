Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $20,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,629. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $280.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

