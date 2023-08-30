TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$13.35 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.24. 116,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,714. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.42.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.5838455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.