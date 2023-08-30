Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSRYF opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.