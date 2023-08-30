Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSRYF opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.