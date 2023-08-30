U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,818 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after buying an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after buying an additional 465,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

