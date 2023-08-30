U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,996 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 12.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

