Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73. 61,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 279,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.